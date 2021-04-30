Rye named in top 10 seaside towns - despite not having a seafront

The town appears in a list of UK coastal towns, as part of a survey by Which?

It asked its members to rate the beach, attractions, scenery, value for money for nearly 100 seaside towns.

More than 4,000 visitors told Which? about their recent UK trips to seaside towns, villages and resorts.

Which? said 30 of British destinations named were awarded four or five stars for peace and quiet.

Rye, which appeared seventh in the list, was awarded five stars for attractions and four stars for scenery, peace and quiet and value for money.

Its customer score was 81 per cent.

However, Rye is two miles from the sea at the merging of the Rother, Tillingham and Brede rivers.

Hastings appeared 76th in the list, with a customer score of 65 per cent.

It was given two stars for its beaches, four stars for attractions, two stars for scenery and peace and quiet and three for value for money.

Bamburgh, in Northumberland, came top as the UK’s best-loved coastal destination in the Which? list. Its customer score was 85 per cent.

