Scarecrows are back in Battle as popular festival returns

The popular event, which is part of the wider Battle Festival, sees colourful creations cropping up all over the historic town.

Three scarecrows appeared on the Abbey Green and , along with many others, will be on display for the next three weeks.

Organiser Margaret Emeleus said: “More will soon appear up and down the High Street, in the shop windows, and, if you look a little further, you will find them at the top of the town by The Ambulance Station, and in and around Market Square. You may also find them in a few front gardens.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 3 SUS-210107-101530001

“The display of Scarecrows marks the start of Battle Festival’s two week programme of exciting events at the end of July and into August.

“The Scarecrows have been appearing in Battle for many years. It may have only been a virtual festival in 2020, but this, the 12th year it is really good to have them back for everyone to see.

“Battle is well and truly open again, and worth a visit this summer.

“As well as Battle Abbey, Battle Museum is open again, as too are a wonderful selection of independent retailers, eating and drinking venues.”

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2 SUS-210107-101542001

Among the scarecrows on the Abbey Green is this fantastic tribute to NHS workers by pupils at Battle and Langton School.

Prizes will be awarded for the best scarecrows during the Festival.