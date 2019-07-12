Scouting for Girls to perform in Bexhill

Pop giants Scouting for Girls are coming to Bexhill later this year.

The boy band has announced a UK-wide headline tour to mark the release of its new album, The Trouble With Boys, which is set for release through Sony Music on September 20.

The popular trio will be at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday, December 9, 2019.

The tour comes two years after the band officially marked a decade since the million-selling self-titled debut album, which included hit songs such as She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.

The band coincided the announcement of the tour today (Friday, July 12) with the release of the first single from the new album, called Grown Up.

Throughout Scouting For Girls’ successful career they’ve sold more than 1.5 million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and most recently sold-out The London Palladium.

Tickets are available to DLWP members on Thursday, July 18 at 9am and to non-DLWP members from 9am on Friday, July 19. They are priced at £26 and will be available from https://www.dlwp.com/event/scouting-for-girls.