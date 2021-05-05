Search continues for missing Robertsbridge man
Police are continuing to search for a missing man who is believed to be on foot in the Robertsbridge area.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 12:45 pm
Dean Walker, 34, was last seen on Monday afternoon (May 3).
There is considerable family and police concern for his welfare, police said.
Dean is 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, slim with shaved hair, wearing dark joggers, green jacket, orange/beige trainers, green jacket and blue Adidas cap, with black cycle helmet, grey sleeping bag and rucksack.
If you see Dean do not approach him but call the police on 999 right away, quoting serial 265 of 03/05.