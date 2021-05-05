Search continues for missing Robertsbridge man

Dean Walker, 34, was last seen on Monday afternoon (May 3).

There is considerable family and police concern for his welfare, police said.

Dean is 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in, slim with shaved hair, wearing dark joggers, green jacket, orange/beige trainers, green jacket and blue Adidas cap, with black cycle helmet, grey sleeping bag and rucksack.

Dean Walker. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210505-123809001