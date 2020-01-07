Search for missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Bexhill man who has been missing since last Thursday (January 2).

Joseph Waterworth, 38, from De La Warr Road, Bexhill, is described as black, 6ft tall, of skinny build, with short black curly hair, and is thought to be wearing a black coat.

Joseph Waterworth. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190111-144029001

Police said he was seen at Bexhill railway station that morning, and was thought to be enquiring about trains to London.

It is not known whether he caught one.

If anyone sees Joseph or know where he is, please contact Sussex Police either by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 186 of 02/01.