Secret postcard auction in memory of much-loved Bexhill pupil returns for 2020

In 2018, St Richard’s Catholic College raised almost £15,000 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in memory of former pupil, Sophie Maria Taylor, who died in April 2017.

Celebrities, renowned artists – including Sir Quentin Blake, Liz Pichon, Thomas Taylor and Bob and Roberta Smith – pupils, parents, staff and accomplished local artists were among those to contribute wonderful art work to the Secret Postcard Auction, and more than 570 original postcards were auctioned on eBay.

An entry in the 2020 postcard auction ' #015 Hornsnozzler

To commemorate what would have been Sophie’s final year at St Richard’s, the school is again running the Secret Postcard Auction but this time, has set a target of 1,000 wonderful original postcard works of art. The auction will run for 10 days on eBay and end on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Custard Print have once again generously printed blank postcards with all the details ready to complete on the back. Pupils at St Richard’s are all taking part and postcard packs have been sent to local schools and artists.

All the postcards will be uploaded to the website www.sophiespostcard.com, where there is also more information. People can also follow @strichardsart on Twitter for regular news updates and use the hashtag #sophiespostcard2020 to help promote the event on social media.

Pre-printed postcards can be collected from St Richard’s reception during school opening hours, for a suggested donation of £1.

Another postcard in the 2020 auction ' #017 Tracy Beaker

Artwork can be completed on the pre-printed postcards or on postcard sized paper but must be signed on the back. See full details on the website.

All artwork must be sent by June 1, 2020 to: #sophiespostcard2020, St Richards Catholic College, Ashford Road, Bexhill,

TN40 1SE.

Lilly Pye, community fundraising manager for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are so grateful to St Richard’s Catholic College for supporting us again through Sophie’s postcards. Their fundraising makes such a huge difference to our patients and their families and we cannot thank them enough for their support.”

One of the postcards included in the 2020 auction ' #011 Untitled

Please contact Miranda Pennington at misspenningtonm@strichardscc.com if you have any ideas for sponsorship, or would like a pack to send to a famous friend!

Miranda said: “Thank you so much for your help and support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and this very special fundraising event in memory of a dearly loved pupil, Sophie Maria Taylor (2004-2017).”

For more details, visit www.sophiespostcard.com or find the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sophiespostcard/.

#016 Stillness Screen Print is an entry into the 2020 auction

Drawing 02 by Sir Quentin Blake sold for �580

Drawing 01 by Sir Quentin Blake sold for �670 in last year's auction

Top postcard ' Harry Potter by Thomas Taylor sold for �1071.51 in 2018

Dog by Lily McGregor was the top pupil postcard in 2018, selling for �165