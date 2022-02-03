See how Hastings seafront site was transformed into new art gallery

More than 12 years ago, in December 2009, Hastings Borough Council approved the plans for the redevelopment of The Stade to create the Jerwood Gallery.

The proposals caused controversy, with opposition from Save Our Stade (SOS) campaigners, who said the gallery should be located elsewhere in town, such as the former White Rock Baths, away from the backdrop of the iconic fishing huts.

In late February 2010 the protest group has conceded defeat following the Foreshore Trust’s decision to go ahead with the land swap that allowed the gallery plans to move forward.

The start of construction of the Jerwood was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on the site in July 2010.

Councillors, architects and artists met at the future site of the £4m attraction.

Artist Maggi Hambling, a former Jerwood Painting Prize winner, dug the first soil out of the ground using a mechanical digger to mark the occasion.

In summer 2011 it was announced that the project had been hit by delays for at least five months and would not open its doors until the following year.

The original opening date of summer 2011 for the multi-million pound project at The Stade was then pushed back to early 2012.

The new Jerwood Gallery on The Stade opened on March 17, 2012 and attracted thousands of visitors at the opening.

The gallery was renamed Hastings Contemporary in July 2019.

