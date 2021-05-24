See pictures of memorial service for those who died when Hasting Old Town pub was bombed

The service took place at the site of the former Swan Inn. It was conducted by Old Town parish priest Paul Hunt and attended by Hastings Mayor James Bacon and relatives of those who died. The service took place 78 years to the day when the pub was hit by bombs.
Pictures by Alan Roberts.
