Remembrance service next to Swan Gardens, Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic The Swan Inn/Swan Hotel once stood where Swan Gardens is today. The building was destoryed on May 23 1943 by an enemy fighter bomber during World War II. SUS-210523-151355001

See pictures of memorial service for those who died when Hasting Old Town pub was bombed

A special memorial service took place on Sunday to remember the 16 people who lost their lives when an Old Town pub was bombed in 1943.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 24th May 2021, 9:55 am

The service took place at the site of the former Swan Inn. It was conducted by Old Town parish priest Paul Hunt and attended by Hastings Mayor James Bacon and relatives of those who died. The service took place 78 years to the day when the pub was hit by bombs.

Pictures by Alan Roberts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

