See video of mackerel chasing their whitebait prey on to the beach at St Leonards

The footage was taken at 12.30pm on Sunday (September 19) opposite the Azur in St Leonards.

There were similar scenes in Eastbourne last week when hundreds of the small fish were found on the beach near Western Lawns.

An Environment Agency spokesman said its fisheries team had investigated and added: “They believe that it has been caused by mackerel herding whitebait for food. The whitebait ended up on the beach in an attempt to escape the mackerel”.

Gulls circle as mackerel herd whitebait onto the beach at St Leonards

See also: Rescuers help baby grass snakes hatch after injured mother found near Hastings