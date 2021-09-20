See video of mackerel forcing whitebait fish on to the beach at St Leonards

The footage was taken at 12.30pm on Sunday (September 19) opposite the Azur in St Leonards.

Some people scooped up the fish to take home to eat while others said the water was ‘bubbling’ with the frenzied movements of the fish.

There were similar scenes in Eastbourne last week when hundreds of the small fish were found on the beach near Western Lawns.

Gulls circle as mackerel herd whitebait onto the beach at St Leonards

An Environment Agency spokesman said its fisheries team had investigated and added: “They believe that it has been caused by mackerel herding whitebait for food. The whitebait ended up on the beach in an attempt to escape the mackerel”.

