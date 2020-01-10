See who you voted as best hairdressing salon in Hastings and Rother

Local people have voted for their favourite hairdressing salon in the Hastings and Rother area and the results of the Observer run competition are now in.

The Winner is Cellys, at 4 Queens Road, Hastings.

Second place goes to Vintique Hair at 8 Wickham Avenue, Bexhill. The third place winner was New Image, 204 Old London Road, Ore.

Organiser Kerry Stevens said: Well done to the top three salons.”

The winners will be featured in a future article in the Observer series and online.

See also: Drivers facing delays on Hastings seafront with more than a month of roadworks

See also: New BBC drama series is being filmed in Hastings