Seniors can enjoy free cuppa and cake at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Cuppa Club, a popular free event for seniors, returns to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre next month.

On Thursday March 5, between 11am and 1pm seniors can enjoy free tea, cake and entertainment in the main mall.

Entertainment will be provided in conjunction with Music in the Meadow, an annual event that celebrates the build up to the Hastings International Piano Festival and Hastings Music Festival.

Cuppa Club attendees will be treated to the wonderful sound of Hastings pianists of all ages and skill levels playing music of their choice on a beautiful concert-standard grand piano.

The aim of Cuppa Club is to promote friendship and help reduce loneliness in the Hastings community, particularly amongst older people. Age UK East Sussex kindly support the event by providing volunteers who are hand on the day to offer advice if needed, or just for a chat.

Leanna Lawson, marketing executive said: “It’s a wonderful event and one of our favourites in our events calendar. It is wonderful to see people make new friends, or just simply enjoy the delicious cakes we provide”.

“There will also be exclusive offers, free samples and competitions to take part in.” She added.

Seniors who would like to attend can simply drop into the event on the day, no booking is necessary.

For more information visit priorymeadow.com/events.