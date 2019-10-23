Serious concerns for missing man who may be in Rye

Police are seriously concerned for a man who was last seen buying a single ticket to Rye.

Andrew Wren, 53, was captured on CCTV at Bellingham railways station, in South East London, on September 28

A police officer with the Met Police said he purchased a single ticket to Rye.

He has no known links to Rye or surrounding areas.

Police said there are serious concerns for his welfare as he has never done anything like this before.

According to police, after researching train times, he would have possibly been in the Rye area by around 3pm on September 28.

A missing person poster, issued via the police, said: “Andrew we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.”

Lewisham Police added: “Have you seen Andrew Wren, 53, missing from Lewisham?

“Last seen on Friday 27th Sep near his home address.

“Andrew is possibly wearing a bottle green coloured coat.”

If you have any information that may assist us in locating Andrew, please call police on 101 quoting reference 19MIS038887.