Service in memory of Sidley women who died in collision

A memorial service was held on Sunday (August 4) in memory of two women who lost their lives in a road collision in Sidley 30 years ago.

The event took place in front of The New Inn in Ninfield Road to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kathleen Pruden and Moira Honeysett, who died on the pedestrian crossing.

Sharon Blagrove, who organised the service, said: “It was a great turnout and an emotional time for everyone present.

“The families could see that people had remembered their loved ones fondly. I am pleased to have been able to make it happen.

“I will be planting a cherry blossom tree when the time is right on the green, which will be a fitting tribute to Kathleen and Moira. They will always be remembered.”

Bexhill mayor, Kathy Harmer, whose husband George is from Sidley, gave a speech highlighting the strength of the Sidley community.

Members of the local police were also at the service to pay their respects.

Sharon added: “Pipe Major Jon Bartholomew played a haunting rendition of Amazing Grace, a beautiful ending to the service which was taken by Father Michael Bailey, of All Saints Church.”

