Seventeen adorable cats at Hastings RSPCA centre in need of loving new homes

If you are interested in adopting any of the cats pictured here please call the centre on 01424 752121. Their phone lines are in operation from 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays.

For the cats that are still waiting to find their forever homes, Bluebell Ridge likes to give them the very best Christmas possible. If you would like to bring some festive cheer to a furry friend who’s lost its home, please donate £5 which will provide the gift of comfort, toys and treats to a vulnerable cat this Christmas.