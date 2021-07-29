Sewage main bursts in St Leonards

Southern Water were sent to the burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way, on Wednesday night (July 28).

Teams remain at the site today and the area has been closed off.

There has been a constant chain of tankers filling up and leaving the site today (Thursday, July 29).

Beach hut owners who may be directly affected by the flooding are due to be contacted by Southern Water.

Southern Water said: “We are dealing with a burst sewage main at Bulverhythe beach near Hastings. Tankers are on route to help us divert the flow around the burst so we can maintain wastewater services to our customers in the area and complete the repairs needed. The local council and the Environment Agency have been informed.

“We will use the cycle network path by the beach so that tankers can access the area needed.

“Our priority is to minimise the impact of the burst on the environment and investigate and repair the burst pipe as quickly as possible.”

Hastings Borough Council confirmed it had been made aware of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Hastings Borough Council is working with Southern Water and Environment Agency following the burst sewage main under the cycle path at Bulverhythe yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 28 July). Council officers attended yesterday evening and again early this morning.

“Southern Water has advised that the work may continue over the weekend, and this will restrict vehicular access to many of the ‘West of Haven’ beach huts. It will also mean that Cinque Ports Way is likely to be congested, and the council is asking visitors to the area to park sensibly, and not obstruct access to Southern Water’s work site.

“Southern Water is contacting the beach hut owners who may be directly affected by flooding.”

1. Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210729-121857001 Buy photo

2. Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210729-121846001 Buy photo

3. Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210729-121835001 Buy photo

4. Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210729-121824001 Buy photo