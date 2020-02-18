Six Sedlescombe residents are Postcode Lottery winners

Six people in Sedlescombe are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when TN33 0PT was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “Congratulations to our winners in Sedlescombe! I’m sure this news has made their day.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity, owning over 1,000 different woods across the country. These woods support a wide range of plants and wildlife and attract thousands of visitors each year.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.

