Some of the Britain’s best craft brewers take over the beer taps in Hastings pubs this weekend

Beer lovers can rejoice as the first ever Hastings Tap Takeover gets underway this weekend.

The event sees some of the most sought after beers in the country being available locally as 12 brewers take over 12 pubs and bars with a showcase of what they produce.

The Tower, in London Road, St Leonards, will be having a range of beer from Downlands; The Farmyard, in Kings Road, St Leonards, will have beers from local brewery Three Legs; The St Leonards has Franklins; The Pigs Palace at White Rock has Battle Brewery, while the Eel and Bear Bottle Shop, in Waldegrave Street, St Andrews Square, has draught and canned beers from sought after Pressure Drop.

The Drift In, at Queens Road, will be hosting Good Things Brewery and the Imperial, also in Queens Road, has Cloudwater beers on draught.

In Hastings Old Town, the Albion has a range of Harveys Beers, including this year’s Old Ale and Bonfire Boy, The Jolly Fisherman has beers from Wylam; The Jenny Lind, in the High Street, has beers from London brewery One Mile End. The Crown, All Saints Street, has Burning Sky and the Dolphin at Rock-a-Nore Road, has beers from Kent Brewery.

The event runs from October 11 - 13 and more details of the event and breweries involved, can be found on the Hastings Tap Takeover Facebook Page and www.hastingstaptakeover.com.

See also: Hastings UFO expert celebrates 40 years of Strange Phenomena group

See also: Grand Designs films on Hastings Pier