Spectacular Bexhill laser light show in pictures

The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill was lit up with a stunning laser light show last week.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:57 am
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065924001

Hundreds of people gathered to enjoy the free show that was organised by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the De la Warr.

Lasers lit up the pavilion and fired out to sea to a musical accompaniment. Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065956001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065945001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065934001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065914001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065904001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065843001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065854001
Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-070006001
