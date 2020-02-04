St Leonards boy, 15, goes missing

Police are searching for 15-year-old Luke Elliott, who has been missing from St Leonards since Sunday (February 2).

Police said he left his house on foot and is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

Luke Elliott. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200402-170359001

Luke is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with mousey brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded puffa style jacket, dark jeans, blue trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Police said he is known to frequent Hastings and St Leonards, including the play park at Hollington.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 854 of 02/02.