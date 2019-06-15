St Leonards community pub crowned Best Local Pub of the Year for fifth year running

Popular St Leonards community pub The Tower has been crowned as the Camra South East Sussex Pub of the Year for the fifth year running.

It comes at a time when pub-goers and staff raised more than £1,200 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the recent Race for Life event in Alexandra Park.

Tower Team SUS-190613-141130001

SEE ALSO: St Leonards Italian restaurant voted best in Sussex for second year running

The Tower is no stranger to awards. In 2015 it was named Community Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year by Camra (Campaign for Real Ale).

The friendly St Leonards street corner local has become a magnet for beer lovers.

It offers a wide selection of well-kept beers from small craft breweries at very reasonable prices.

In the past two years it has held successful beer festivals.

Tower manager Louisa Gover believes its a combination of good beer , friendly knowledgeable staff and a real old fashioned pub atmosphere that has led to their success.

She said: “Having been in the Good Beer Guide for some years, we pride ourselves in sourcing the best quality local beers as well as brews from further afield to give our customers a wide variety of choice, whether it be a hoppy real ale from Sussex, a full bodied real cider, a fine wine or a crisp refreshing lager.

“Everyone is welcome at the Tower, from those who just fancy a quiet drink, or to watch live Sky and BT Sports or play a game of pool.

“The pub is a well established community led boozer with customers who enjoy a get together.”

Commenting on the Tower’s latest award, Louisa said: “A huge thanks from the support of our fantastic staff and supportive customers.”

See also: Question mark hangs over Jack in the Green celebrations after Government moves bank holiday

See also: Sixteen year old caught intending to supply crack cocaine on streets of St Leonards