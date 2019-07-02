St Leonards Festival in pictures

As the sun went down Thingamajig Theatre’s magical Ghost Caribou illuminated puppets were accompanied by haunting song from Juliet Russell and the Vocal Explosion Massive.
View more
Around 10,000 people basked in glorious sunshine at St Leonards Festival on Saturday enjoying a free day of music, good food, entertainment, drumming and live performance.
As the sun went down Thingamajig Theatre’s magical Ghost Caribou illuminated puppets were accompanied by haunting song from Juliet Russell and the Vocal Explosion Massive.