St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071715001

St Leonards Festival in pictures

Around 10,000 people basked in glorious sunshine at St Leonards Festival on Saturday enjoying a free day of music, good food, entertainment, drumming and live performance.

As the sun went down Thingamajig Theatre’s magical Ghost Caribou illuminated puppets were accompanied by haunting song from Juliet Russell and the Vocal Explosion Massive.

St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071748001
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071748001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071726001
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071726001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071704001
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071704001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071654001
St Leonards Festival 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190107-071654001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8