St Leonards Festival in pictures

The family friendly community event saw hundreds of people gathering at Warrior Square to be entertained by music, dance, drumming, story-telling and circus skills throughout the day. The festival returned after dark with fantastic illuminated displays. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
St Leonards Festival 2021. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-210815-092813001
