St Leonards hairdresser Wendy Crane retires after 60 years

Wendy Crane, who first started out in the job in 1961, ran a business called Annabel for 33 years, which was based in London Road, St Leonards.

Her first job was an apprentice hairdresser in Bexley, Kent, in 1961 after she left school.

Wendy said: “After five years gaining qualifications I moved to shops in Sidcup, Dartford and then the Strand in London.

“After two years working in London, I started a business in Lee Green, south east London.

“Three years later I had my son and gave up the business to look after him. When he was five years old and at school I managed a couple of shops then moved to Hastings, where I bought a business in St Leonards, Annabel, which I ran for 33 years.

“I trained many young girls during that time, gave the shop up four years ago and rented a chair in a local salon.

“I decided when I had done 60 years in the trade, I needed time for myself.

“I loved my career and met some fascinating people.”

Wendy said, as part of her career, she enjoyed chatting to customers and getting to know about their families, children and grandchildren.

“Working in London was great as well, as we met such a variety of people,” she added.