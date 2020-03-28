St Leonards holiday park to offer free accommodation to NHS staff

A holiday park in St Leonards, which has had to temporarily close to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak, will offer free accommodation for NHS.

Shorefield Holidays, owner of eight holiday parks, said the business had decided to utilise its unoccupied luxury caravan accommodation at Forest Edge Holiday Park, based in St. Leonards, to NHS workers.

The accommodation in St Leonards. Photo: Google Images

Five caravans will be offered free of charge via a reception-less check-in, to minimise the spread of the virus, to begin with.

This figure may rise over the coming days and weeks, depending on the requirements of local NHS hospitals.

Sara Bertin, Financial Director of Shorefield Holidays, says: “These are unprecedented times.

“We all have a responsibility to consider not just ourselves, but the people of our country, the local community and our parks.

“For NHS workers who cannot live with their families due to the pandemic, this may just be the relief they need.

“Spreading a little kindness can go a long way during these times and we hope this small act may remind others to be kind and stay safe.”

The company is urging local NHS staff to get in contact should they wish to take up the offer.

For more information, visit shorefield.co.uk

