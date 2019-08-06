St Leonards homes without water due to burst main

A burst water main has left a number of St Leonards homes without water.

The burst in Bulverhythe Road is affecting residents in the TN38 area of St Leonards.

Some residents living in Bulverhythe Road and Bexhill Road said they have been without water all morning, while those living in Harley Shute Road have reported low water pressure.

One eyewitness said the water leak has been ongoing since approximately 10.30pm on Monday (August 5).

In a statement, Southern Water said: "We were alerted to a burst at Bulverhythe Road in Hastings this morning, which we’re currently repairing.

"This may have affected some customers' water pressure in the road, and we thank everyone for their patience while we work as quickly and safely as possible."

Southern Water has been approached for an update.

