People at Marine Court in St Leonards had no hot water since December 2 until it was finally restored on Friday (January 14).

But one flat owner, who wished not to be named, contacted the Observer today to say that the cold water to bathrooms was cut off yesterday (Monday, January 17) due to a leak in a flat in block C.

The resident said: “Our mains water supply has been cut off this morning, due to a leak in the basement switch room. When the hot water tank empties we will not have any hot water again, nor mains, therefore no water at all.”

Residents angry because there's been no hot water at Marine Court in St Leonards for over five weeks. SUS-221201-165030001

Residents said Marine Court has been best by problems in recent months.

They said some of the building’s lifts have not worked, making it difficult for disabled residents to get to their flats.

Richard Smith, who rents a flat in the Grade II listed building, said that last June encapsulated asbestos was found disturbed within the basement and hot water calorifier area, so the basement area was sealed off.

He said work started on January 4 to rectify the asbestos issue, which is due to be completed towards the end of next month.

Richard said Marine Court residents briefly had hot water for a couple of days before Christmas until it was turned off again.

Resident Andrew Reasbek said Marine Court had had several gas leaks since the start of last month.

He said the gas was turned off on December 2 and not turned on again until December 17.

But the next day it was switched off again after another leak was discovered.

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart, said: “The situation in Marine Court came to my attention some days ago.

“I have written to the management company, Belgarum Management Company, which is responsible for the building, to express my deep concern that residents have been left without hot water for an unacceptably long period.

“My office has also written to Hastings Borough Council to enquire what support it can offer to the residents – if any.

“I have written to Marine Court residents to update them on progress. I hope that a solution is found as soon as possible and have been assured by Belgarum that Alan Gregory, director, is dealing with this situation.