St Leonards pub saved: ‘It took a day for Hastings to turn round and pick us back up’

The Marina Fountain, in Caves Road, was hit badly after the arrival of the Omicron variant and subsequent restrictions.

It saw its Christmas trade ‘collapse’ and set up a Gofundme page on December 22 to appeal for the public’s help.

On the page, Jess Scarratt, who organised the fundraiser, said: “It has been incredibly difficult running a pub over the last two years and now, when we still haven’t really got back on our feet yet, it’s like the rug has been pulled from under us in the most crucial period of the year, the few weeks before Christmas, when we normally make most of the money that sees us through the winter.

The Marina Fountain, St Leonards

“We have seen our Christmas trade collapse with the majority of our bookings and parties being cancelled and customers very thin on the ground.”

A target of £15,000 was set but, thanks to the generosity of the public, more than £17,000 was raised within days of the fundraising page being launched.

Owners of the pub publicly thanked the community on the Marina Fountain’s Facebook page.

In a statement, they said: “How to put in words what you’ve just done for us?! I love Hastings, I always have and i always will. When we got the opportunity to take over the pub, just the idea that I could be part of my hometown was enough. The pride I felt thinking I might be part of this community, is the joy that’s overwhelming us now.

“It’s hard work. But you’ve all proved how important and how much notice it must actually get.

“It took a day for Hastings to turn round and pick us back up. It felt embarrassing to have to ask, but that feeling was gone in an instant and replaced with elation.