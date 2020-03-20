St Leonards store addresses claims it was selling individual toilet rolls for £2.50 each

A St Leonards store has denied attempting to profit from the coronavirus outbreak after claims it was selling individual toilet rolls for £2.50 each.

Pictures of toilet roll, kitchen roll and paper towels, from inside the Londis store, at the Esso garage, in Bohemia Road, St Leonards, have been widely circulated on social media.

Picture: Abdul Bah

It has been claimed that individual rolls of toilet roll were being sold for £2.50 each, a packet of 40 face wipes were £2, kitchen roll was £2.49 and rolls of hand towels were £2.50 each.

However, Abdul Bah, a cashier at the store said the label ‘clearly states’ they are charging £2.50 for four toilet rolls.

He said the toilet rolls were mistakenly removed from their packaging and said no customers had been charged for one toilet roll.

He added: “If a customer came to the till with one toilet roll, we would tell them to pick up three more.

“Our receipts show no customer has been charged £2 for one toilet roll and our CCTV would back this up.”

Mr Bah said the kitchen roll and rolls of blue paper towels were placed on the shelves by mistake on Thursday evening.

He said none of these items were sold and they have since been removed from the shelves.

Demand for toilet rolls have increased recently as some people have been stockpiling them due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After pictures taken inside the store were shared on social media, Esso, which owns the store in Bohemia Road, said it was investigating this ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Esso said on Twitter: “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We want to assure you that we are taking matters like this very seriously and we are currently picking this up with the sites independent retailer who are responsible for the running of this station

“We are investigating this as a matter of urgency with the sites team and will get this sorted as soon as possible. Thanks again for alerting us to this, Esso GB.”

Esso has been approached for further information.