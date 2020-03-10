St Leonards takeaway shop scoops two accolades in 2020 British Kebab Awards

A fast food shop scooped two awards in this year’s British Kebab Awards.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, St Leonards, won the Chef of the Year accolade and was high commended in the Just Eat Best Delivery Award category at a ceremony last Tuesday (March 3).

Last year the shop was given the Best Delivery prize at 2019’s British Kebab Awards and had also been shortlisted for several awards.

Owner Emin Yalcin said: “We are extremely proud to have won Chef of the Year, as well as being highly commended by Just Eat for our delivery service. The kebab industry is worth more than £2.2bn to the UK economy and we are proud to play our part. Hundreds of kebab businesses across the UK entered the awards and were narrowed down to 150 finalists.

“Winning the big prize of Chef of the Year is an unbelievable achievement. People don’t treat us like ‘oh, it’s just a ordinary kebab shop’. All of our customers know we are different to the rest.

“Our head chef, Hamza Yalcin, has been in the industry for more than 30 years. All of our produce is locally sourced and we have our own unique recipes which is all made in our kitchen.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, including the MP of Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, mayor Nigel Sinden, deputy mayor James Bacon, Cllr Margi O’Callaghan, Cllr Alan Roberts and Cllr Antonia Berelson.”

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of awards headline sponsor Just Eat, said: “These awards quite rightly shine the spotlight on the thousands of independent Turkish, Kurdish and Kebab restaurants that are making an invaluable contribution to both their communities and the UK economy.

“Congratulations again to all finalists and winners of this year, it’s truly a huge achievement.”

