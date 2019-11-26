Steam train to travel through Hastings today

A steam train will be travelling through Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, November 26).

The Black 5 steam locomotive No. 45407, which travelled down from London Victoria at 10.30am, will be leaving Hastings at 3.13pm.

It is expected to travel through West St Leonards station at 3.18pm on its way to Battle, through Robertsbridge and back up to London

Earlier, it arrived in Eastbourne at 12.57pm, where the train was serviced for around 90 minutes.

Constructed between 1934 and 1951, the Stanier Black Fives have a reputation for being do-anything and go-anywhere engines.

A total of 842 locomotives were built; making them one of the most numerous classes of British steam locomotives ever built.

The train leaves from London and journeys south into Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

From Brighton, the train will head south-east towards Lewes, then Eastbourne and finally into Hastings, where it will return back to London at 5.20pm through Tunbridge Wells.