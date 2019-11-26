Still time to join in the amazing Bexhill Santa Dash this weekend

The Bexhill Lions’ annual Santa Dash returns again this year and will take place on Sunday December 1 along the promenade.

And there is still time to join in and get your free Santa suit

Those joining in can walk, run, jog, push a pram, use a wheelchair and bring your dog. Prizes will be given for best decorated pram, wheelchair and dog.

Register at www.bexhill-lions.org.uk and click on “events” to join in the fun with family and friends and be one of the throng of Santas creating a sea of red along the promenade.

Get into the Christmas spirit and receive a Free Santa suit for all over 5yrs. You can also raise money through sponsorship for your own good cause. Last year over £7,000 was raised. You can register and also collect suits at the Friday market on November 22 and 29. On the day, registration is at 10.30am (cash only please) with the event starting at 11.30am.

Santas set off from the fountains on the promenade towards Brookfield Road, returning to the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace, a distance of 2km. Santas keen to get fit for the busy festive season can go on to Galley Hill then return back to the West Parade toilets and return to the DLWP terrace, a distance of 5km.

Comments from Santas on previous runs included “It was bags of fun and I got some gentle exercise. I’ll be here next year”;“It was great..and I beat my dad”; “a fun and friendly event, a free santa suit and I raised £259 What more could you ask for?”.

Organiser Brian Comber said “This fantastic fun event is a great way to get family, friends, school groups, work colleagues and sports clubs in the festive spirit.”

You can still register at www.bexhill-lions.org.uk with online registration open until noon on Friday November 30, or you can come along to the street market in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on Frdiay 30 between 8.30am and 2pm.

Lions will be there to hand out suits to those who have already registered and to take new entrants.

