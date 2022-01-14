Stolen car from Hastings involved in Herstmonceux collision

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a car that was stolen from Ashford Road at around 6.45am this morning (Friday, January 14).

The police spokesperson said, “The vehicle was sighted shortly after 9am heading towards Herstmonceux, where it was then involved in a collision with another car on the A271. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

“Officers attended and conducted an area search. A man found nearby was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Herstmonceux collision (14-1-22). Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-220114-123659001

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information relating to the theft or the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 191 of 14/01.”