In 2021 alone, the RSPCA received 281,390 animal incident reports via the charity’s emergency hotline, 44,998 of those incidents being reported in the South East.

The RSPCA was called in to help after a young fox was found hiding under the passenger seat of a classic Alfa Romeo in Hove, East Sussex.

The car had been driven to a garage where mechanics found the little fox curled up under the seat and called the charity for help. Inspector Kate Barnes responded to the call on May 18. Kate caught him, took him to a suitable area nearby and released him back into the wild.

A little fox needed help after getting her head stuck in a concrete mosquito trap in a Littlehampton garden

Kate said: “We have had lots of rain recently so it may have been that he was looking for some shelter and didn’t realise he was about to be taken on a trip through Sussex!”

Another fox rescue story came from Littlehampton, West Sussex. A fox needed help after getting her head stuck in a concrete mosquito trap in a garden.

Inspector Kate Barnes was called to a home in Littlehampton on June 15 after the cub got stuck while seeking food.

Kate said: “The concrete was very thick and strong so I called for assistance from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s technical rescue team.

“They managed to break the concrete using spreaders but had to be incredibly careful not to injure the little fox in the process. We popped her in a cage and checked her over but, thankfully, she didn’t appear to have any injuries from her ordeal.

“I decided she was well enough to release in the garden so she could find her way back to her den and recover in the comfort of her own home!”

Wendy Bradmore, who found the fox, said: “We heard a noise in the garden at around 2am so we wonder if that’s when she became stuck. She must have been so thirsty after being stuck like that for more than five hours - poor little thing.”

Luckily, both of these foxes had happy endings, escaped their rescue without any injuries, and were released safely back into the wild.

