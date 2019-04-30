Student’s marathon effort raises £850 to help Kenya’s ‘poorest of the poor’

The Yellowmen of Senlac Rotary have received a donation of £850 thanks to the marathon efforts of a young student.

Crowhurst resident Willow Johnson, 20, who is in her second year of reading Clinical Exercise Science at Bournemouth University, took part in the recent Hastings Half Marathon to raise the money for the Yellowmen, of whom she is a passionate supporter.

As a Yellowman in her own right, Willow decided to help the charity and the Pokot people of Kenya, to raise money through her own efforts by running the Hastings Half Marathon. As a result she presented a cheque for £850 to Yellowmen organiser, Eddie McCall, and Senlac President, Dave Miles, at the club’s meeting on Wednesday, April 24. Eddie says he was pleased to receive the cheque. “It was an amazing effort by Willow,” he said. “I am so grateful to her. The money will help us continue the good work we do to help the poorest of the poor in Kenya.”

Willow was part of the team who visited Kenya two years ago. Her time in Pokot, the area supported by the Yellowmen, was spent with the education team helping in classes and running an art class. She said: “The Yellowmen is a great cause, providing well needed money to help to the people of Pokot. “I was amazed at to see all that the Yellowmen have achieved. “I was impressed with a recently finished science lab. “It was great seeing the girls wearing summer dresses provided by the Yellowmen. “It would be fantastic to see children in uniform in all the schools.” Visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk