Students at Hastings school stand up to bullying

Over the past few weeks, a group of student leaders have received training to become anti-bullying ambassadors as part of the Diana Award Anti-Bullying project.

They have received training on how to lead activities, spread awareness and introduce initiatives to remind other students of the issues around bullying and ways to support each other to stop it.

Among other tasks, the ambassadors have helped create assemblies where they have discussed their role and reminded the other students of the types of bullying where they can give advice and support.

Hastings Ark Academy anti-bullying SUS-211105-141846001

They have decided to make themselves available every break and lunchtime to support students who may need help or want to report issues.

Mr Burchell, Assistant Principal said: “It has been really encouraging to see our students take responsibility and action to support and raise awareness.

“Our anti-bullying ambassadors have set an excellent example for our whole school and will help their peers understand what bullying is and how we can help to ensure it stops.”

Heath Gurden an anti-bullying ambassador said: “We wanted to remind everyone of the importance of being safe and not to be bullied then help them remember that the change starts with us.”