Stunning aerial pictures of sea mist rolling into Hastings yesterday
A beautiful summer evening was cut short for some people on Tuesday June 7 when parts of the seafront and Old Town were shrouded in billows of heavy sea mist.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:59 am
Hastings photographer Mark Duncan used a drone camera to capture these beautiful and dramatic shots. You can clearly sea a beautiful sunset above the mist, while another shows the mist billowing in over the East Hill with All Saints Church in the Old Town below.