Stunning image of double rainbow over Hastings Old Town

A West Hill resident captured this beautiful shot of a double rainbow spanning the West Hill and Old Town in Hastings when she was walking her dog on Thursday afternoon.

People can enjoy a dry and mostly sunny day today with Saturday remaining mostly dry.

Sunday is looking to be a grey day with showers and light rain coming in from lunchtime. There will be a cold, bright start Monday with light winds, then fine and sunny. It will be cloudier and windier on Tuesday, with some rain.

