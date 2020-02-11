Stunning picture of Wolf Moon captured by Hastings photographer

Local photographer Sid Saunders captured this beautiful and detailed shot of the full moon on Saturday.

The first full moon of the year is traditionally known as a Wolf Moon.

It is also known as a Snow Moon or Ice Moon in some cultures.

In ancient times, it was common to track the changing seasons by following the lunar month rather than the solar year, which the 12 months in our modern calendar are based on.

Sid shot the image from his home at Hollington.

