Sunset cinema screenings return to Bexhill this summer

Sunset cinema screenings at the De La Warr Pavilion will return from this weekend.

Bumblebee, the 2018 starring John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld, will be shown for the Dubs event on Saturday, August 10.

On Saturday, August 17, it will be the turn of Labyrinth – a 1986 classic starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

Hollywood hit The Greatest Showman is next on Saturday, August 21, accompanied by Mad Fish Performing Arts Choir.

Those three screenings are free and are expected to start around 8.30pm.

An interactive screening of Singin’ In The Rain featuring fun props and prompts to bring the action on screen to life will take place at 1.30pm on Thursday, October 24.

These relaxed screenings are specifically designed for people who may benefit from a more informal environment, specifically those living with dementia and/or disabilities.

This is the first in a new season of regular Musical Matinee Club screenings at De La Warr Pavilion with hostess Suzy Harvey.

Tickets are £3.50 and includes tea and biscuits. Carers go free. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.dlwp.com/whats-on/cinema-film/.

The sunset cinema is supported by McPhersons Chartered Accountants.