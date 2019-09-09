Super-ska night launch party kicks off Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival this weekend

This year’s fantastic ‘Super-Ska’ night in the big music marquee on Hastings Beach (next to Hastings Life Boat Station) is on Friday Sept 13th.

It’s the launch party of The Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival 2019 which promises to be an incredible weekend of live music, food, locally produced wines, ciders and beers as well as cooking demos and fab things for kids on Sat 14th and Sunday 15th.

This year the Friday night Ska Party plays hosts to The Intercepteurs who drop in on route from Salisbury to the big Folkestone Skabour Festival - a brilliant 7 piece hi-energy band with full brass section.

They’ve been described as a ska version of Squeeze. This fabulous night of ska-magic ends with The Tonics providing 90 minutes of non-stop ska classics. Expect a great atmosphere, two dynamic bands and a really good knees-up!

Doors open at 7pm. Early bird tickets for Super-Ska night are £10 in advance from Hastings Tourist Information Centre on Hastings seafront almost next door to Iceland, or £12 on the night at the door.

While there you can get advanced armbands (only £2.50) for the rest of the weekend.

This year the main bar in the music marquee will be run by Harvey’s Brewery from Lewes.

