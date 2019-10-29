Surveys launched to help shape new Bexhill leisure centre

A survey on how people use leisure facilities could help Rother District Council develop plans for a new centre in Bexhill.

With an outline planning application for a new leisure complex on the site of the former Bexhill High School being considered, feedback from members of the public and sports clubs will help identify the kind of facilities that could be included.

Rother District Council has enlisted the help of Strategic Leisure Limited to find out from as many individuals and sports clubs what facilities people are currently using, and why, and importantly why people are not taking part in physical activity.

Cllr Jay Brewerton, the district council’s cabinet member for sport and leisure, said: “We have an amazing opportunity to develop a new state-of-the-art leisure centre which meets the needs of our residents now and in the future.

“By taking part in a quick online survey, members of the public and sports clubs can help us understand how and why people use existing facilities across the district or why people don’t use our leisure centres.

“The feedback we receive will form part of our discussions about the most appropriate facilities to include in the new centre.”

The online surveys are available until Wednesday, November 15. Members of the public can complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RDC_Bexhill_Leisure_Development_Public_Final and sports clubs can complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Rother_DC_Bexhill_Leisure_Developmet_Clubs_Survey

Outline planning permission is currently being sought from Rother District Council to establish whether the scale and nature of the proposed development is acceptable, and a decision is due in the coming months.

Plans for the whole site will deliver housing, including affordable, which will help fund the purpose-built leisure facility. Detailed plans and application documents can be found at http://planweb01.rother.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningDetails?reference=RR/2019/430/P&from=planningSearch.

Anyone with queries about the survey can email info@strategicleisure.co.uk.