Sussex baby delivered at home by dad and grandad amid outbreak

A baby has been delivered by its father and grandfather in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Robin Edrenius, of Stone Cross, was woken up by his partner Kathryn Fanton at 6am on Thursday morning (March 26) with the news her waters had broken.

He said, “About half an hour later she started getting contractions. We phoned the hospital and they told us to come in in a few hours, or if she was in a lot of pain.”

At about 8am, Robin said, Kathryn told him to call for an ambulance.

“It escalated quite quickly,” he said, “I’m on the phone and suddenly a head pops out.

“I was in shock. Shortly after, all of a sudden a baby comes out.”

By this time grandfather Matt Layzell had arrived to help. Also there was the couple’s first daughter Leia, who is two.

“I think she was a little bit in shock,” said Robin.

Then paramedics arrived. They said the new father seemed very calm. But he said, “I have never been so panicked in my life. I didn’t know what to do.

“I didn’t realise how close it was. All of a sudden I was holding my baby in my arms. You hear about people giving birth at home but you don’t expect it to happen to you!”

Robin was able to cut the umbilical cord of his new daughter and then mum and baby were taken to Eastbourne DGH.

Because of new rules about the number of people allowed in hospitals, the family could not join them.

Both Kathryn and the baby, who hasn’t got a name just yet, are doing well and should be able to return home soon, where they will have to be in a period of isolation.

Matt said, “it’s a bit of exciting news in these uncertain times.”

