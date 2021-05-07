Sussex children’s charity needs runners to sign up for its Covid safe event

The annual Chailey Heritage Foundation Focus 10k event will take place on Sunday July 4 at Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Its mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The charity says the safety of everyone involved remains paramount.

Chailey Heritage run 1 SUS-210705-090953001

You can take part in the 10k, 5k or Mini Mile, and there is also a Virtual Challenge for the first time.

Runners and spectators can expect some changes, including sanitising stations and marshals on site to help with social distancing in queues and where spectators are gathered.

Chailey Development Director Sally-Anne Murray said: “Like so many other charities, we were faced with the cancellation of our major fundraisers in 2020 due to Covid-19.

“We’re really excited to be able to launch our Focus 10k and reassure our competitors and spectators that we have done everything to adhere to the Government’s guidelines.

Chailey Heritage run 2 SUS-210705-090942001

“The safety of everyone is, as always, our top priority and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the event. It will be wonderful to see our supporters gathered together again.

“There’s no doubt that this year’s event will be different, but what matters is that our runners and spectators have fun, remain safe and help raise vital funds for Chailey Heritage.

“This means we can continue to support the many children and young adults who need our specialist support.”

The charity promises a safe and secure Covid compliant event with well-marked cross-country course through park and woodland with a couple of steep hills.

Participants can choose between 10K, 5K or Children’s Mini Mile and, new for 2021, the Virtual option. The event offers chip timing, support to help you fundraise and training advice and tips.

There will also be a race village with food and drink for spectators and runners. There will also be souvenir water bottles and other goodies on sale.

The virtual option is for those who may feel apprehensive about attending the event but still want to be part of the fundraising effort.

Tickets are on sale now on the charity’s website: www.focus10k.com

Chailey Heritage Foundation are very grateful to headline sponsors Focus Group, event sponsors E3 Events for producing the event and Borde Hill Garden for the use of its spectacular grounds.

Further information about Chailey Heritage Foundation can be found at www.chf.org.uk; on YouTube at www.youtube.com/ChaileyHeritageFound; Twitter - @chaileyheritage and Facebook - www.facebook.com/ChaileyHeritageFoundation.