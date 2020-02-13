Sussex Heritage Awards 2020 are launched

The search is on for the best new builds in East and West Sussex.

The Sussex Heritage Awards, which celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and design and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts, officially launched at the Charleston Trust, in Firle, near Lewes, on Tuesday (February 11).

Charleston Trust, in Firle, Lewes, where the 2020 Sussex Heritage Awards were launched. Photograph: James Bellorini

Chairman of the trust Simon Knight welcomed guests including the High Sheriff of East Sussex Violet Hancock and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Davina Irwin-Clark to the venue’s barns, which were recognised last year in the awards public and community category.

He said: “I was lucky enough to judge Charleston’s wonderful barns and galleries last year and cannot think of a more fitting venue in the iconic centre of the Bloomsbury Group to launch the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for 2020.

“The Sussex Heritage Trust thank headline sponsor Gatwick Airport Limited and launch sponsors Toovey’s, Antique & Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers and all our other friends and sponsors of the awards.”

There are nine categories to enter, including Sussex Heritage Trust person of the year which recognises commitment to heritage.

High Sheriff of West Sussex Davina Irwin-Clark at the launch. Photograph: Carlotta Luke

The closing date to enter is March 27.

President of the Sussex Heritage Trust Lord Egremont will present winners with their prizes on July 8 at Pangdean Old Barn, in Pyecombe.

For more details, or to apply, visit sussexheritagetrust.org.uk