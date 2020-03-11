Sussex woman proposes to boyfriend on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

A Sussex woman proposed to her boyfriend on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Becky Hawkes, 34, from Peacehaven, plucked up the courage to ask her boyfriend of 11 years, Kris Pover, 35, to marry her on the ITV show on leap year day (February 29).

Becky Hawkes proposing to boyfriend Kris Pover on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

But little did Kris know, Becky had already proposed to him 22 times before in secret – as photos were shown on the big screen of her holding a ring behind his back.

Kris was left stunned when he realised it was him in the photos showing him being proposed to in the car, in the shower and at Disneyland Paris.

Becky said: “When he realised him he was like ‘oh cr** it’s me!’.

“Ant then ran up to us and asked Kris how he was and if he knew anything about it. Kris then said it took him about seven pictures before he realised it was him!

The moment Kris said yes on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

“Ant then said ‘over to you Becky’ and handed me the microphone. I then turned to Kris in my chair and said ‘Kris, you make me smile every single day, you’re the best daddy to our little boy. I’m sorry for doing this on national television, please forgive me. Will you marry me?’ and then he said yes.

“My whole body was shaking – I was so nervous – but it went really well – everyone cheered – I was over the moon.”

Becky said she applied to go on the ITV show after seeing an email in her junk folder.

“There was an email in there from the show asking if I had ever thought about proposing on the leap year,” she commented.

Becky Hawkes and Kris Pover

“I applied for it and two days later I got a call from the producers.”

She said the pair had to go on Facetime with ITV: “I told Kris it was for couples Catchphrase – it was the first thing that came into my head as we often watch it.

“At first he was like ‘no way’ but then I persuaded him to do it. He was really good on it and was really funny.”

Becky said during the Facetime call producers asked her where she saw herself in the next five years.

Becky and Kris with their son, Ronnie

She said: “I told them we had been together for nearly 11 years and that he still hasn’t asked me to marry him. Kris then turned round to me and said ‘why don’t you ask me?’.

“The producers then said they would speak to us in the new year but I continued to speak to them secretly.

“They confirmed we were going on the show at the beginning of December. I told him a week before that I won tickets to Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.”

The couple, who have a four-year-old son called Ronnie, plan to tie the knot next year, Becky said.

She added: “I am so relieved – there will be no more sneaking around!”

Becky secretly proposing to boyfriend Kris in the shower

Becky proposing to Kris at their home in Peacehaven