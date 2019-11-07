Take a look inside Bexhill’s newly opened micropub

We paid a visit to the newly opened Brickmakers micropub in Sea Road, Bexhill this week and found it to be cosy and friendly with beers on stunning form.

The pub was busy for a Wednesday afternoon with people coming and going and some lively conversation around the bar.

Inside brickmakers 4 SUS-190711-123217001

One real ale enthusiast who was admiring the range of cask ales commented: “We are living in a great time. It’s wonderful all these different beers - in fact it is wonder-fuel.”

The pub, which opened on Saturday November 2, is being run by Robin Hill and Martin Payne, Real ale is served up straight from the barrel from a glass-fronted stillage which is cooled to cellar temperture. We sampled it and found it to be in stunning condition.

Beers on offer ranged from a sweet black cherry infused Mild to a fresh tasting Kent pale ale with a sharp and refreshing aftertaste of elderflower and hops.

Inside brickmakers 3 SUS-190711-123013001

There was also locally made Sussex cider on sale, including Norman Conquest from long-standing Sedlescombe based cider maker Hunts.

The Brickmakers already looked to be achieving its aims of being a friendly community pub appealing to everyone, with a mixed clientele of men and women.

It rightly prides itself on its beer range and quality but if that is not your thing, the pub also offers wine, a range of spirits, soft drinks and coffee.

The Brickmakers is dog friendly and welcomes children until 7pm and will be open 12 - 10pm, Sunday - Wednesday and 12- 11pm Thursday - Saturday.

Inside Brickmakers 2 SUS-190711-123116001

The premises, at 27 Sea Road, date from about 1900 and have previously been used, amongst other things, as a milliner’s shop, a tea-room, and in recent years as a restaurant and a wholefood shop. However, back in the 1930s, it was used by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry very near to today’s Ibstock quarry in Turkey Rd.

Lunsford bricks, tiles, fireplaces and pottery can still be found locally and further afield and the name Lunsford is incorporated into an attractive mosaic tiled entrance step at the pub.

