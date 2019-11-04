Take a look inside newly re-opened Hastings pub

We took a look inside the Prince Albert pub in Hastings town centre which re-opened it doors on Friday afternoon.

Man thought the pub, in Cornwallis Street, near St Andrews Square, had been lost forever when it was closed and boarded up earlier this year.

But it was saved by a local couple Matt and Trisala Tassell-Dawson who re-opened it as a free house after months of refurbishment work.

The first customers through the doors of the pub on Friday afternoon received a warm welcome and were greeted by the site of two log fires.

Trisala said: “It was a lot of work but we are pleased with the outcome. We wanted it to be cosy and homely.”

There is good news for beer enthusiasts as the pub has a number of cask ales on offer, including beer from local brewery Three Legs.

The pub is managed by Mel Troth, who previously worked at The Crown in All Saints Street,

As well as real ales from independent brewers the pub has an interesting and unusual wine list, inspired by Matts travels across Europe. And a wide selection of gins, whiskeys and other spirits as well as soft drinks and teas and coffees.

