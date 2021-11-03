Who remebers when this imposing seafront property was a bank? SUS-210311-082043001

Take a look inside St Leonards sea-front mansion that was a former bank

A rare opportunity has come up to purchase an imposing sea-facing building near Warrior Square that was once a former bank.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:53 am

The property has spacious accommodation over five floors. It has retained many of its original architectural features and still has the bank vault, with its imposing heavy metal doors. It is fully residential with capacious ground floor banking hall and offices and large three bedroom self contained residential apartments on first and second floors. The property offers panoramic sea views.

It is on the market for £2,500,000. Enquiries to Brian Hazell and Partners in Bexhill. Tel: 01424 225555.

Photographs and details from Zoopla.

A sea-facing bedroom SUS-210311-082204001

One of the imposing bank vault doors that still exist. SUS-210311-082123001

The property offers stunning views over the sea opposite. SUS-210311-082154001

An upper room with sea views SUS-210311-082234001

