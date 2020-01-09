Take your old Christmas cards into Marks and Spencer and turn them into newly planted trees

People in Hastings and Rother can turn their old Christmas cards into newly panted trees by taking part in a scheme run by Marks and Spencer.

Take your cards into the Marks and Spencer at Priory Meadow, Hastings or Ravenside, Bexhill.

For every 1,000 collected, M&S plants a tree in support of the Woodland Trust. Since 2012 more than 32 million cards have been collected and 32,000 trees have been planted.

Austin Brady, the Woodland Trust’s Director of Conservation and External Affairs, said: “The M&S Christmas Card Recycling Scheme and its big role in tackling the biggest threat to the UK’s trees.

“It’s a new year and for us it brings one of our biggest challenges, something which threatens to wipe out millions of our trees – disease.

With the M&S Christmas Card Recycling Scheme in full flow, now has never been a more important time to encourage people to collect those cards and help get more trees planted.

“The impact of ash dieback – one of the most well known tree diseases - on the 12 million ash trees across the wider countryside could prove disastrous both for wildlife and our cherished landscapes.

“Each one the trees is vital in our fight back against the impacts of tree disease. We need this sort of help from businesses - as well as the public of course – to make sure we can keep our countryside beautiful and wildlife-rich into the future.

“Put bluntly, tree disease is a bigger threat today because our trees and woods are already under great pressure from pollution, intensive land use, urban development and climate change – this means they are less able to withstand the impacts of new pests and diseases.

“We are already building new evidence of these potential effects. We have data that maps 280 million trees across England and Wales and have been able to compare different scenarios when ash trees are lost within woodlands and in the wider countryside. It suggests that even minimal tree loss from hedgerows and field margins could have a huge impact on the connectivity of the landscape – this undermines the natural mechanisms that link up our ecosystems and support our wildlife.

“We need to continue planting more native trees now, not only to protect the beauty of our landscapes but to provide the crucial habitat for wildlife that will be lost.”

